Pentagon spokesman Ryder: Russia did not pick up the MQ-9 drone that fell into the Black Sea

An American unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) MQ-9 crashed in the Black Sea. This confirmed in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The military department indicated that the drone was flying with transponders turned off and violated the boundaries of the airspace use regime area in the area of ​​the Crimean peninsula. The UAV was moving in the direction of the Russian state border.

The Russian fighters raised to intercept did not come into contact with the drone, they did not use weapons. According to the Ministry of Defense, the UAV began to sharply maneuver, lost control and fell into the water. Aircraft of the Aerospace Forces returned safely to their base airfield.

In turn, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder expressed confidence that Russia has not yet picked up the wreckage of the fallen drone. At the same time, he refused to talk about whether the United States themselves intend to try to raise the drone from the bottom and whether they have the necessary tools for this.

He also confirmed that a U.S. MQ-9 drone intercepted over the Black Sea was on a reconnaissance mission. “As for the tasks of MQ-9, he was engaged in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance,” the official said. However, he did not specify whether the UAV was carrying weapons.

US accuses Russia of deliberately destroying drone

The commander of the US Air Force in Europe and Africa, General James Hecker, said that the MQ-9 drone was conducting a routine operation in international airspace, and the Russian aircraft conducting escort touched it, due to which the drone was irretrievably lost.

White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby indicated that the incident “deserves attention because of how unsafe and unprofessional it was.” Also, according to him, Washington intends to express concern to Moscow about the air incident.

At the same time, Kirby noted, the United States intends to continue flying over the Black Sea. According to him, such flights are carried out “for the sake of US national security”, and Moscow will not be able to keep Washington in this matter.

Russia called the incident a US provocation

State Duma deputy Leonid Ivlev expressed the opinion that the appearance of the MQ-9 in the Black Sea is a provocation. According to him, American drones are constantly loitering in the neutral zone of the Black Sea or trying to enter Russian airspace in the Crimea region to collect intelligence information, including regarding the location of military installations. Subsequently, this data is transmitted to the Ukrainian military for aiming drones around the peninsula. “This provocation once again confirmed the participation of the United States in the armed conflict against Russia on the side of Ukraine. Their provocation came back to them,” the parliamentarian said.

Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to Washington, later commented on the incident after he was summoned to the State Department to protest.

American aircraft and ships have nothing to do near the borders of the Russian Federation Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to Washington

“Can you imagine that such a plane, a drone, suddenly appears near New York or San Francisco? Can you imagine what the reaction of the American media, the Pentagon will be in relation to such a drone?” he asked.