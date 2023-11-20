The new CEO of OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, said Monday that he will launch an investigation into the firing of co-founder Sam Altman, a shakeup that shocked the world of artificial intelligence and led Microsoft to hire the ousted CEO and another architect. from OpenAI for an artificial intelligence startup.

The developments come after a weekend of drama and speculation over how the power dynamics will be altered at OpenAI, whose chatbot ushered in the era of generative AI by producing text, images, videos and music similar to those produced by humans.

It ended with former Twitch leader Emmett Shear taking the role of interim CEO of OpenAI and with Microsoft announcing that it will hire Altman and OpenAI co-founder and former president Greg Brockman to lead the new advanced AI research team at Microsoft. .

Despite the divide between key figures behind ChatGPT and the company they helped build, both Shear and Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella tweeted that they were committed to their partnership.

Microsoft invested billions of dollars in the startup and helped provide the computing power to operate its AI systems. Nadella wrote on

Altman responded on X that “the mission continues,” while Brockman posted, “We are going to develop something new and it will be amazing.”

OpenAI said Friday that Altman was fired after a review that found he “was not consistently candid in his communications” with the board, which had lost confidence in his ability to lead the company.

In a Monday post on X, Shear said he will hire an independent investigator to review what led to Altman’s ouster and write a report within 30 days.

“It is clear that the process and communication surrounding Sam’s removal has been very poorly handled, which has seriously damaged our trust,” wrote Shear, co-founder of Twitch, a popular live-streaming service among gamers owned by Amazon.

He also noted that in the next month he plans to “reform the management and leadership team into an effective force considering recent departures” and speak with employees, investors and customers.