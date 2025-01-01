He New Year’s concert of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra is one of the most anticipated and traditional musical events in the world, marking the beginning of the new year with a show full of elegance and sophistication.

This prestigious concert is held every year on January 1 in the Sala Dorada of the Musikverein in ViennaAustria. The orchestra will be conducted this year by a renowned conductor, such as Riccardo Muti who will try to make people forget the conducting of Franz Welser-Möst in 2023 or Christian Thielemann in 2024. The waltzes will be marked by the traditional absolute prominence of the Strauss family.

One of the most anticipated moments will be, precisely, the performance that ends the concert. As every year, the orchestra director will raise his baton and ask for the collaboration of the public, who have paid between 35 and 1,200 euros on average. At that moment, the first notes of one of the best-known symphonies of Johann Strauss (father): the well-known Radetzky March. What time does the Vienna New Year’s Concert start? Every year the concert begins punctually at 11.15am and lasts approximately two hours. However, the festivities surrounding the concert extend throughout the day, with pre- and post-events attracting classical music lovers from around the world.





Where to see the Vienna New Year’s Concert? As it is a broadcast produced by the EBU, it can be seen on all affiliated public television channels. In Spain it can be seen on television La 1, RTVE Play and TVE International Europe. In addition, you can also tune into the radio channels of RNE and Classical Radio. It will be commented by the expert Martín Llade, for the seventh time.

