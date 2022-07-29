Microsoft Edge is the browser that came to replace internet explorer on devices running Windows. In general, its reception has been very good due to different novelties that it added. One of them is a small trick that serves to improve the performance of your computer.

A few days ago version 102 of Microsoft Edge arrived. This has the ability to automatically compress all the caches on the disk which helps to take up less data. In this way, the computers that use it will have an improved performance.

This improvement was released in an official post detailing the improvements in version 102. The compression of the caches is done automatically, so you only have to update your browser. However, the application takes into account different parameters of your device to determine if it can do this without affecting other parts of the performance.

Source: Microsoft

According to the publication, this is precisely one of the objectives of Microsoft Edge. You want to give users the best possible browser without putting other elements of their computer at risk. Another of the steps they took is to optimize the caches according to the free space that each PC has.

‘When a browser uses a lot of resources, it not only impacts browsing, it can also slow down the entire system. When it comes to optimizing performance, we need to balance optimization for the whole team. By compressing the discs, we improve the navigation and the user experience in general’. The post says.

Microsoft Edge also improves your gaming experience

The compression of the caches is one of the improvements of Microsoft Edge that everyone can enjoy. But for gamers who use it, it also has some tools that can make your games run like on an Xbox Series.. Not to mention, it’s compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming services.

Source: Microsoft

With a couple of movements in its options section, you can activate tools to increase the graphic quality. One of them is the Clarity Boost with which your favorite titles will look better than ever. In addition to that the browser contains a small tab full of Windows classics. Do you already use it?

