In a comment on one of the posts on the Instagram application, Ronaldo wrote, commenting on the topic of his participation in an upcoming friendly match for the “Red Devils”: “On Sunday, the king will participate.”

The comment came confirming Ronaldo’s participation with the team in its friendly match against Rayo Vallecano, on Sunday, which is his first comment about his participation with the team since the crisis that began months ago.

Some were surprised by the use of the term “king” to describe himself, while others admired the player’s self-confidence.

The crisis began when sources close to the player confirmed his explicit desire to move, and not complete the period of his contract with Manchester United, which failed to reach the Champions League.

Ronaldo has so far failed to achieve his demands, and move from Manchester United to a club participating in the European Champions League, after several clubs announced their unwillingness to sign with him, led by Bayern Munich.

After negotiations with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and other top European clubs failed, Ronaldo was dealt a new “blow” by Atletico Madrid fans, who took to Twitter to announce their opposition to the idea of ​​transferring their former “enemy” and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo to the team.