Something that is well known is that when we talk about total earnings results in the world of videogames, companies are very open in terms of disclosing to the public and the media, among them are Nintendo and PlayStation. However, Xbox he’s a bit more secretive about this matter, but occasionally they do reveal documents of his finances.

The company has released its latest results, and the report mentions that there has been a drop in revenue in hardware from XboxBut that’s not entirely bad news. And it is that the brand has also given in other aspects, especially the part of subscriptions and more details regarding the use of this gaming platform.

This is what is mentioned:

Xbox hardware revenue was down 30% compared to the previous year which benefited from a higher supply of consoles. Xbox content and services revenue grew 3% driven by Xbox Game Pass growth.

The window in which this time is taken is from January 1 to March 31 of the current year, taking into account all aspects that can give money to Microsoft regarding its video game division. The respective comparison has been made with the same cycle but of the 2022reaching the conclusion that 4% of the totals have been lost, something not very critical.

Via: gamesradar

Editor’s note: Low hardware sales aren’t encouraging, but growth is possible in the coming months as big games like Starfield and Hellblade 2 should be out in a few weeks.