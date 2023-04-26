The first month of the death of the Mexican singer and actor Julián Figueroa is approaching, at only 28 years of age. A fact that deeply marked his famous mother, the Costa Rican actress, presenter and singer Maribel Guardia, as well as all her brothers and the show business in general.

As time has gone they are gone revealing some projects that the young man had at the door, right among them is a international production in which you will be able to see and listen again to Julián doing what he was best at, sing and ride a horse. Only that the variant is that sing in English.

Through her social networks, Maribel Guardia herself has been in charge of proudly revealing a video fragment of the latest international film in which it has been immortalized music of his only son.

The tape titled ‘Centurion: The Dancing Stallion’ from the Lionsgate production company and directed by Dana Gonzales is the film in which there is a special musical glimpse of Julián Figueroa, who gives life to several of the main melodies. In fact, in Maribel’s publication you can see that his son sings a song in fluent English and riding a spectacular white horse.

You are my pride, now your songs will be immortalized in the movie Centurion: The Dancing Stallion by @lionsgate. I will love you forever @ julian_f.f “, Maribel Guardia wrote in a post she made on her Instagram wall on Wednesday, April 26.

Maribel Guardia reveals the film in which you can enjoy unpublished music by her son Julián Figueroa/ Photo: Instagram @maribelguardia.

The post shows his son traveling through a large green landscape aboard a steed, while he is interpreting the lyrics of one of the songs that is part of the film that includes performances by Aramis Knight, Patricia de León, Sal Lopez, Amber Midthunder, Billy Zane, Michael Cimino, among others.

The film is anticipated to be based on true events and invites you to overcome adversity and find strength in unexpected places.

It is a family film that is already available digitally in the United States from April 25. And it is based on the story about the bond of a woman and her horse, who have to go through adverse circumstances that could only be overcome with her spirit power.

The filming of the film runs under the production of Dana Gonzales, Boon Collins and David B. Tanner and took approximately 4 years, but it is finally available and also includes original music by Julián Figueroa.