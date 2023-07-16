Sunday, July 16, 2023, 4:22 p.m.



One of the evils of the Tour is its gigantism. The flood of public that fills the gutters in its path is increasingly uncontrollable. And to this is added the recklessness of some spectators, such as the one who, perhaps to record that moment, stretched out an arm as the peloton passed and touched Kuss, who lost his balance. That crash has caused a spectacular fall of several riders, including some of Kuss’s teammates in the Jumbo team, that of the leader, Jonas Vingegaard.

Nathan Van Hooydonck seems the most affected. Van Baarle, Grimay and Bernal have also fallen. The incident, more than 125 kilometers from the finish line, has changed the script of this fifteenth stage, in the heart of the Alps. The peloton was on a slightly downhill section and was going at high speed. After the impact, the peloton braked to facilitate the incorporation of the fallen. That has favored the fugitives, oblivious to the montonera. Among the escapees are Mikel Landa, Ion Izagirre, Marc Soler, Ciccone, Woods, Guillaume Martin and Wout van Aert.

For some time, the organization of the Tour has warned about the danger of breaking into the road to touch the runners or to record them with mobile phones. Accidents caused by this reason are becoming more frequent.