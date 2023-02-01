February has arrived, it brings tamales and fewer days than January… And well, to start this month we will tell you all about the weather forecast today february 1, 2023 in Ecatepec de Morelos, State of Mexico.

At dawn the temperature will oscillate between 9 to 10 degrees Celcius with overcast and cloudy sky.

Starting at 11:00 a.m. it will change to clear skies with temperatures between 17 to 22 degrees Celcius with a maximum of 24 degrees Celcius.

In the afternoon there will be clear skies and temperatures around 23°C. No chance of rain.

During the night the sky will return to clear with temperatures close to 16°C.

South winds throughout the day, with an average speed of 10 km/h.

Weather Edomex January 1, 2023:

The weather forecast today february 1, 2023 Gives account of clear sky, cold environment with possible frosts at dawn Y fog banks in high areas that surround the Valley of Mexico.

The National Water Commission, through the National Meteorological System, reports clear skies and no chance of rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

The maximum temperature in the State of Mexico is 24 to 26°C.

The south component wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 45 km/h.