It was the evening of Mourinho’s hundred yellow and red benches but in the end, at the triple whistle, Gian Piero Gasperini celebrated. “We met a strong team and to beat them all the components were needed, from defensive attention to quality forward: we undoubtedly played a good game”, analyzed the Atalanta coach to the microphones of Dazn. With the victory over Roma, the Bergamo players shorten the Champions League area, only four points away. “Our characteristics are those of a team that has been working together for a long time – added Gasperini -. When there is attention and concentration it becomes difficult for the opponents. We were very compact tonight and we were good at scoring through Pasalic and Koopmeiners.”

Then a look at the past. “Seven years in a team is a long time – admitted the Atalanta coach -. I used to look at the various Cristante, Spinazzola, Mancini and Ibanez: it’s actually been a long time since they were with us. Ours is an evolving society: here I have found an ideal environment to work. There is a lot of respect between us and this helps us to work while taking satisfaction away from us”. Finally, a thought for his forwards: “With the best Zapata we could have had a lot more chances, even if Holjlund and Lookman have done well so far. We also have Muriel and with all of them we can aim for the goal we want to reach”. Duvan Zapata spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport, author of the assist for Pasalic’s opening goal: “It’s a good victory, important for our ranking, and now we have to continue like this, in this spirit – admitted the forward Colombian -. The goal? I miss it, it’s obvious. I’m looking for it and I know it will come sooner or later. But today I contributed to the team’s victory with my performance. And for now, that’s what matters.”