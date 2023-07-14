Some years ago Blue Cross played a Copa Libertadores final, Chivas He scored four goals against Boca Jrs., cougars they lost a final of the Copa Sudamericana and Pachuca managed to win it facing a historic litter for the Chileans.
And at the selection level? Mexico was the absolute king of CONCACAF and the theme was: whether or not to advance to the World Cup.
Today, at the club level, it is increasingly difficult to beat the Americans… we don’t even compete with the South Americans anymore. The team is below the United States and Canada, in terms of structure and projection, and not even the name of Zinedine Zidane is capable of awakening something in the Mexican fan.
More news about Liga MX
Show? It remains to be
Passion? It is increasingly difficult to live it fully.
They do not allow flags to be placed on the field and they even censor some songs. Visitors are received with protocol and everything; They make children repeat slogans that they themselves do not believe. Mexican soccer has fallen into the hands of businessmen who do not understand that this can be a profitable business. That they can triple their earnings if they just pay a little attention to the ball, or at least leave it in the hands of those who do understand the sport.
In Mexico, soccer is not just a show. That is what the circus, the novel, the theater or the cinema are for. Soccer is pure passion and identity. They are bosses living with the worker as equals; the grandfather inheriting something intangible to the grandson that does not fit in the will.
Soccer, for Mexicans, is part of that national culture that many millionaires try to hide.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#soccer #Mexicans
Leave a Reply