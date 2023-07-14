Is there an agreement?

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA

In short, the CMA did not give up out of the blue, but according to various sources there would actually be a agreement with Microsoft and Activision which is just waiting to be revealed, and which could precisely revolve around the transfer of certain rights to the cloud in the United Kingdom in order to avoid the feared risk of monopoly.

Meanwhile in the US, Judge Corley has denied the FTC’s request to block the acquisition of Activision until the outcome of the appeal, which leaves the US regulator only a few hours to attempt one last move.