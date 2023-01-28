Sony is lying atEU antitrust regarding the agreement on call of Duty: this is the accusation launched by Frank X. Shaw, a spokesman for Microsoftaccording to which the Japanese company is trying to convince some people in Brussels of something that does not correspond to the truth.

According to a report, a few days ago Jim Ryan would have met the head of the EU antitrust, and it seems that this move is part of a strategy that PlayStation is pursuing in order to impose its narrative and ensure that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is blocked.

“I hear Sony is meeting with people in Brussels arguing that Microsoft doesn’t want to give them parity on Call of Duty if the Activision acquisition goes through,” Shaw wrote. “There is not nothing further from the truth.”

“We’ve been very clear in offering Sony a ten-year deal so that they can have the parity on timing, content, features, quality, playability and any other aspect of the game.”

“We also said that we would be happy to put this commitment on paper, drafting a contract, establishing regulatory agreements and whatnot. Sony is the leader in the console market and would be a nonsense for us exclude PlayStation users from the Call of Duty ecosystem.”

“Our goal is to deliver Call of Duty and any other game – just like we did with Minecraft – at the greater number of people around the world, so they can access the experience where and how they want.”