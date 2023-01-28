The winter transfer market is very close to closing and there are still pending movements and rumors that could change the image of many teams.
Let’s go with the latest news on transfers.
The South Korean footballer wants to advance in his career and has told Mallorca that he wants to leave and has asked them to accept any of the offers from renowned teams that are interested in the midfielder. However, Mallorca refers to the clause of 17 million euros.
The blaugrana team would have contacted Jorge Mendes, agent of the Wolves player to try to sign Rubén Neves. The Portuguese midfielder has seen how his club signed a player for his position and would welcome a move to FC Barcelona where he would reinforce the midfield before the possible departure of Kessié.
The Italians need income to carry out the necessary signings to meet the objectives of this season and for this they would need to make a big sale. The most considered option is to transfer to Dumfries, who could leave for the Premier for 50 million euros.
The Betis forward has been at a very good level for two seasons and has aroused the interest of several teams that could offer him very good conditions, especially in England. The Sevillians value him at 30 million euros, and although they consider him essential, they would not oppose a sale.
Chelsea is making millionaire investments in its squad and needs to release some players so as not to exceed the financial limit imposed by UEFA. One of the best options would be to transfer Havertz, valued at 60 million euros and who would be interested in teams like Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.
FC Barcelona has not yet been able to renew the youth squad player due to his problems with the Financial Fair Play imposed by UEFA and therefore the player would continue to end his relationship in 2024. If the culés do not solve this problem soon, the player will have the option of leaving and there are not few suitors.
The Inter central defender ends his contract this summer and has many offers on the table, but PSG is willing to do anything to get his services. In fact, Inter would be willing to make an offer in this market to get ahead of everyone.
