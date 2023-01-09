Morelia, Michoacán.- During this morning, a shopkeeper 45 years was attacked with a knife in his grocery business in the Ampliación La Soledad neighborhood in Morelia, Michoacán.

According to the police authorities, the attacker entered the storeasked for a product and then pounced on the owner, stabbing him in the abdomen and in one arm.

The aggressor managed to escape, Until now, the reason for the violence committed against the man who attended his store is unknown. It has not been reported if the attacker managed to take money or anything of value.

The victim, identified as Juan V., was helped by his wife and then taken to a hospital to receive medical attention.

The physical characteristics of the person responsible have not been provided to local media. It is expected that the case will be denounced and that the corresponding investigations will be carried out.

We recommend you read: