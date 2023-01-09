Emiliani immediately scored with the striker from the Marches, then in the second half Gasp put in Boga, who served the two decisive assists for Koopmeiners and Hojlund

The changes that change. Gasperini has them and turns Bologna upside down, Thiago Motta has a bench that couldn’t be shorter than that and in the long run Atalanta’s technique and plays have the upper hand. Gasp slips into fifth place (with Lazio and Roma) and less than 3 behind Inter thanks to brilliant goals from Koopmeiners and Hojlund, while Bologna closes the string of consecutive useful matches at home by losing after three victories. Real Atalanta was seen in the second half after a beautiful, true, dynamic first half in Bologna and capable of closing gaps and ideas in Gasp’s team who, however, with Boga and Zappacosta (entered at the beginning of the second half, plus Ederson and not only ) changes the score up to take the victory after the 2-2 in La Spezia.

1-o FOR SINISA — Thiago Motta is without Arnautovic, Zirkzee, Barrow, De Silvestri and Bonifazi: Sansone makes the false-9 by moving like tarantolato and behind him the Bologna coach chooses a 4-man device with Orsolini and Soriano wide. Gasperini has recovered Zapata and in attack he also chooses Pasalic and Hojlund. Both come from a disappointment on the previous day and evidently have the idea of ​​playing for a total redemption. Having said that the pre-race is characterized by an emotional memory on video and with 1′ of silence for Sinisa Mihajlovic (“Hello Sinisa, Bolognese like us forever” is the banner of the curve) and Gianluca Vialli, here is the start of match sees Bologna (in the pink jersey for charity) immediately activate Musso forced (minute 3) to devitalize a back pass by Scalvini in a slide on a cross from Sansone. It’s a starter of the advantage in the 6th minute when Posch puts a harmless ball in the middle which Palomino practically serves to Orsolini: a low and tense shot to turn and Bologna takes the lead. Orsolini raises his fingers to the sky and says “It’s yours”, dedicating it to Sinisa Mihajlovic. See also Bologna - Naples: live Serie A Football live 17/01/2022 | The Gazzetta dello Sport

SPACES AND PLAY — Atalanta arrives close to goal with Palomino (header in the 13th minute) but struggles to find the right ideas also because Motta’s 4-1-4-1 shows a carousel without points of reference that causes confusion the one-on-ones from Bergamo. But Atalanta are a team full of resources and technique, so they know how to create even rich situations: in the 17th minute the Nerazzurri ask for the penalty for a (slight) contact just inside the area between Soumaoro and Hojlund. Di Bello, stationed a stone’s throw away, is decided: there is no punishment in the Bologna area. Just as there is no Atalanta area in the 30th minute when Palomino enters cleanly on the ball in control of Orsolini. Bologna up front has clear ideas and pushes and plays well; in retreat they quickly regroup in 5 in front of the defense and it is not easy for Atalanta to find spaces, outlets, fulminant intuitions: Hojlund tries in the 33rd minute but his cross-shot ends far away; then, again Bologna and flashes of Atalanta. Very homely first half with the Nerazzurri “rattle off” assorted discontents in Gasperini, not at all happy with him. See also Bologna can smile: 1-0 against Cagliari and qualification for the round of 16 against Lazio

TURNOVER AND MARKET — And in fact Gasp does everything to get another match started at the beginning of the second half: outside Pasalic (fantasmatic) and Hateboer, inside Boga and Zappacosta. 2′ go by and Atalanta, who finally manage to get the ball going, orchestrate an action that prepares the ball for Koopmeiners: a photonic blow from thirty meters and Skorupski doesn’t know how to do it. Draw and here, really, another game begins as Gasperini wanted. And the new match says that Boga was a good choice: his entry also leads to a double, given the through assist that Hojlund puts in with astuteness, promptness and technique for a 1-2 in the 13th minute of the second half. Thiago Motta makes three changes in one go (in Schouten, Aebischer and Pyyhtia), Atalanta resists despite a short but angry Bologna. Gasp takes fifth place, Thiago knows he has to get something from the transfer market. Soon. In the stands, Beukema’s agent: Atalanta and Bologna like him, but the Dea have more opportunities. See also America vs. La Equidad: follow live minute by minute

January 9, 2023 (change January 9, 2023 | 23:17)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Bologna #Orsolini #Atalanta #wins #comeback #hooks #Romans