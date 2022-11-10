If a State has suffered the ravages of drug violencethat’s Michoacan.

The Entity, which borders eastern Jalisco, had its worst record of intentional homicides in the last seven years in 2021: 2,732 victims, almost three times more than the 952 registered in 2015.

The last year It also had its worst numbers in femicides, since it had 30 cases, 18 more than those investigated in 2015.

The illegal deprivation of liberty They recorded their worst year in 2019, with 672 cases, far from the 327 in 2015.

According to the investigative organization Insight Crime, it was in 2019 that the United Cartels group emerged in Michoacán, where Los Viagras and the Tepalcatepec Cartel, among others, joined.

The alliance It occurred after the CJNG tried to expand to various areas to the south and east of that Entity, and its intention was to stop the advance, according to the studies.

Analysts in the field of security They agree that the CJNG entered Michoacán in 2012. Initially, it disputed the State with La Familia and the Knights Templar.

After the decline of these two groups, in 2017 he focused his dispute on the Tierra Caliente area, with the Municipality of La Huacana as a key point.

The Los Viagras group has its stronghold in that municipality, the same group that since 2019 has maintained an alliance with other cartels to deal with the advances of the CJNG.

In addition to spikes in murders, the dispute has so far generated population displacement, the elaboration of handmade tanks and trenches, elements typical of a war, adds the Insight Crime organization.

“The CJNG invasion it initially triggered a conflict with the Cartel del Abuelo, who publicly declared war on them in mid-August 2019.

“That month, a armed confrontation that lasted several hours between the two groups, forced the closure of businesses and schools, left 11 injured and nine dead in the municipalities of Ixtlán and Tepalcatepec, in western Michoacán,” says an analysis by the organization.

Also since 2019, the National Guard (GN) has tried to stop both groups without success.

From that year and until August 2022, the corporation held 66 confrontations in the Entity with both sides, which made Michoacán the State with the most shootouts between GN and criminals, according to the federal balances themselves.

Added to this dispute is the one that the CJNG maintains with the Pajaros Sierra group on the border with Jalisco, which has unleashed police killings in Tizapán El Alto and Santa María del Oro, and 27 homicides in Mazamitla.