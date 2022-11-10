Mushrooms are fascinating organisms: they feed on dead organic matter, which makes them scavengers in nature and they usually have intense flavors and easy-to-handle textures, so they are clear allies in sauces, creams, stir-fries, stews and all kinds of preparations. The use of mushroom sauce in pasta and meat is popular, but if we want to achieve its deepest flavor we need them to be dehydrated, a resource that I recommend always having at home. They are very affordable and extremely versatile; To rehydrate them and give them use, just put them in water for a while and they will come back to life. If you have consumed them, you will have noticed the difference: a dehydrated mushroom has a more concentrated flavor than a fresh one.

Taking advantage of this, we are going to prepare a mushroom sauce so powerful that it seems that you are eating autumn itself: the shiitake variety is one of the cheapest and easiest to find dry, so they will be the protagonists of this dish (although you can make a mixture and put any type of fleshy mushroom). We are going to turn them into a powder that you can save and use in the future in any preparation (it is a great flavor enhancer for vegetarian dishes). We are going to toast that powder to activate the aromas of the mushrooms, and later we will integrate it into well-seasoned cream with herbs, anchovies and some other spices.

We can use this sauce in hundreds of different preparations, but in this case we will use it with gnocchi: if you feel creative you can make them from scratch; With a quick search here you will see that we do not lack recipes. If you don’t feel like making them or some good gnocchi prepared by others by hand, don’t worry: use whatever hydrate you have. Or, if you prefer, serve the sauce directly on a steak.

Difficulty

He has some homework to prepare the mushroom powder beforehand, but the rest is day-to-day cooking.

Ingredients

For 2 persons

350g gnocchi

7 large dried shiitake mushrooms

4 canned anchovies

2 cloves of garlic

Half fresh onion

1 sprig of fresh rosemary

2 sprigs of fresh thyme

1.5 teaspoons ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon of nutmeg

A piece of about 3 cm of cinnamon stick

325 ml of cooking cream

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

1.25 teaspoons of fine salt

Preparation

Break the dehydrated mushrooms into pieces to make it easier to grind them. With the help of a mortar, a grinder or a spice or coffee grinder, grind them until you get a fine powder. In a saucepan, cook the powder on low-medium power, stirring until the color turns toasty brown. Remove from heat and reserve the toasted powder in a bowl. Add the oil and butter to the saucepan and cook the peeled and chopped onion and garlic over medium heat for five minutes with a pinch of salt. Add the anchovies and cook until they dissolve. Add the rosemary, thyme and spices and cook everything together over low heat for five more minutes. Fill a pot with water over high heat to bring it to a boil. Add the cream to the saucepan, cook for 30 seconds and add the dehydrated mushroom powder. Mix very well and add the rest of the salt. Cook for a couple of minutes over low heat so that they integrate well. Remove from the heat, add the vinegar and mix again. If it is too thick, thin it out with a bit of water. When the water comes to a boil, add the gnocchi and cook until they float. Serve them directly on a plate with the sauce on top and more fresh thyme, ground pepper and nutmeg on top.

