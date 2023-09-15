Today We commemorate the 15th anniversary of the narcoterrorist attack that shook Morelia, Michoacán in 2008, claiming the lives of 8 people and leaving 108 injured. Unfortunately, victims have faced obstacles in their search for justice and reparation for harm. Those arrested were released in 2019, and the legal case has been on hold.

Through a press release it has been reported that despite the adversities, five familieswhich represent a total of 12 victims between dead and injuredhave persevered in their search for justice, in addition to They continue to call on the authorities.

At 15 years of this tragic event that profoundly altered the lives of these families, they highlighted that It is unacceptable that those responsible have not faced legal consequences, hence They demand that the authorities not continue simulating justice.

These families, who opted for private legal advice, are close to receiving subsidiary compensation resolutions by the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims (CEAV), the federal entity in charge of this case.

The legal representation of these victims, headed by Ms. Reyna Velasco Guerrero, has made notable progress:

– In 2020, recognition of the quality of victims within the criminal case was achieved, not only for the families we represent, but for all those related to the criminal process.

figcaption data-gramm=”false” data-lt-tmp-id=”lt-188272″ > MORELIA, MICHOACAN, SEPTEMBER 15, 2008.- Two explosions, (it is said that they were fragmentation grenades) left 8 dead and 101 injured last night in At the moment when the state governor Leonel Godoy gave the shout to celebrate independence, there were two explosions among the thousands of attendees. Today, due to these events, the parade was suspended and the army was deployed in this capital in search of those responsible. So far there are officially no arrests. PHOTO: CUARTOSCURO.COM

– A Federal Criminal Proceedings judge ordered the CEAV to initiate subsidiary compensation procedures in favor of the victims represented by our office.

– They obtained protection from the federal justice system against the CEAV’s failure to integrate the files and issue subsidiary compensation resolutions. These protections are in the process of being fulfilled, which means that in the coming days the CEAV must issue the corresponding resolutions.

Obligation of the State with the victims of the grenades

It is essential to highlight that these compensations are an obligation of the Statethat has not been able to provide justice to the affected persons or prosecute anyone responsible for the crime committed against them.

María de Jesús Vázquez Silva with her husband in Melchor Ocampo Square, where they were victims of grenades on September 15, 2008.

Those affected are not only victims of the attacks, we now observe that they also are revictimized by the stateit is clear lack of will on the part of the CEAV to promptly resolve the victims’ demands. On several occasions, unjustified extensions have been requested from amparo judges, which has further delayed reparation for the victims.

“We urge the Executive Commissioner for Attention to Victims to issue the resolutions

corresponding and put an end to the re-victimization to which all the families of this terrorist act have been subjected” indicates the statement issued by the legal representative of the families.

The grenades detonated in the Melchor Ocampo Square in front of the Government Palace in Morelia, Michoacan; and on Madero Avenue during the celebration of the Cry of Independence on September 15, 2008 They left a deep mark on the history of the city and the country.

Over the years, several analysts have highlighted that these violent acts should have been officially classified asor the first terrorist attack in Mexico. Despite 15 years have passed since that tragic event, the State has still not managed to provide justice to all the victims of what many also consider an act of narcoterrorism.

THE DEBATE