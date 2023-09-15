Green light for the fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, which inaugurated the weekend in Monza with today’s free practice session. The activity on the track was frenetic right from the green light at the start of the session, an unmistakable sign that even for the big names there wasn’t a minute to waste in the work scheduled for this Friday.

And it’s immediately Ten Voorde. Best time of the afternoon for the eagerly awaited Dutch champion, who stopped the clock in the EF Racing 911 GT3 Cup at a time of 1’50″566 and immediately began to lead the group in a round in which the Supercup champion cannot afford mistakes given the 30 points to recover from Malucelli, current leader of the standings today 13th at 7 tenths.

In the time list Ten Voorde preceded Bertonelli by 0″175 and in turn the standard bearer of Bonaldi Motorsport was a tenth faster than Simone Iaquinta, third on his return with Ghinzani Arco Motorsport.

Just like a cycling stage, the men in the ranking are all there: the Dinamic Motorsport duo formed by Quaresmini and Amati are chasing in the top-5, 3 and 4 tenths respectively from the leader of the day, while even a quartet of riders are included in the same tenth half a second.

From sixth to ninth, Strignano (Villorba Corse), Cerqui (BeDriver), Agostini (Villorba Corse) and Masters who, upon returning to the Italian single-brand championship with Ombra Racing, preceded teammate Caglioni, who completes the top-10 by 6 tenths.

Followed by 7 tenths of a second are Festante (DInamic Motorsport), the American Imperato, a good 12th on his debut in the series also with Ombra, and the aforementioned Malucelli, who of all of them is perhaps the one who has hidden himself the most. Exactly 8 tenths behind Ten Voorde, 14th place of the day for Jorge Lorenzo with Team Q8 Hi Perform. The already multiple MotoGP champion is looking for the best possible feeling on a weekend in which the Majorcan is one of the few who doesn’t have particular concerns linked to the championship standings.

In the Michelin Cup The other favourite, De Amicis, also starts well, ahead of everyone in the category with the 19th overall time, 1″2 from Ten Voorde and with an advantage of 6 tenths over his direct rival De Giacomi (Tsunami RT) and 1″1 over his teammate team member in Ebimotors Paolo Gnemmi.

In a frenetic session due to the many laps completed by everyone, but still rather fluid, the only Full Course Yellow came from the Michelin Cup as a result of Johannes Zelger being covered up in the gravel of the Lesmo 1 in the first half of the session , but without any particular consequences, so much so that the Tsunami RT driver then started running again later.

Today’s free practice is over, see you tomorrow for a challenging Saturday with qualifying starting at 10.10am (40 unique minutes that will decide the two pole positions and the two grids) and race 1 starting at 4.40pm complete with live TV on Sky Sport Max (Sky 205) and live streaming on the official website www.carreracupitalia.it.

Free time