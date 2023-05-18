Ice Hockey World Championships | Slovenia’s big surprise dried up – the Czech Republic scored five goals in the final set

Sweden’s strong performance in Tampere continues.

Ice hockey The Czech Republic, one of the pre-favorites of the World Cup, barely rose from the chasing position to victory against Slovenia on Thursday evening. The Czech Republic was still losing to the Lilliput of the World Cup after two sets, but won 6–2 thanks to a strong third set.

Slovenia already led the game 2–0 at its best. He scored the opening goal in the opening set Miha Verlic and Jan Urbas doubled the lead with superiority. NHL help played in the Czech goal Karel Vejmelka.

The Czech Republic opened the goal taps only at the very end of the second period, when Dominik Kubalik succeeded overwhelmingly. Kubalik also tied the game in the third period. In the end, the Czech Republic succeeded in the final set no less than five times.

Slovenia, who has been promoted to the main series of this year’s World Cup, has started the tournament with four losses.

The Czech Republic is coached by a Finnish pilot Kari Jalonen. Jalonen’s Czech Republic suffered a 3-4 overtime loss to Latvia in the previous game.

To Tampere in the group, Sweden crushed Hungary in an ugly way. The game was 6–1 for Sweden after two sets. In the final set, Sweden won 7–1. Defender Henrik Tömmernes feasted on four service points.

Sweden has won all four of their games in the tournament.