The protagonist of “All at once at the same time”, Michelle Yeoh, won a statuette in the Oscars 2023 for best actress for playing Evelyn Quan. The Academy awarded her for her role in the film by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. It should be noted that in recent days, the actress was involved in a controversy involving Cate Blancett for a publication on her social networks, however, this did not prevent her from taking her Oscar.

The 60-year-old artist beat Blanchett (“tar”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”) and Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”) and with an emotional speech he thanked the audience from the theater Dolbyin USA. This category was one of the last to be presented, along with best film and best actor.

Trailer

“Everything Everywhere at the Same Time”: Cast

Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Quan

Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Quan

Stephanie Hsu as Joy Quan

James Hong as Gong Gong

Jamie Lee Curtis as Deirdre Beaubeirdra

Tallie Medel as Becky George

Jenny Slate as Debbie the Dog Mom

Harry Shum Jr. as Chad

Biff Weif as Rick.

Michelle Yeoh: other movies