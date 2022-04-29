michelle soifer announced a super concert to honor the workers for their day, on May 1. The singer will present her show “After Office Day”on Friday, April 29 at the Barranco Convention Center.

“ It will be my big presentation in Lima and I am sure it will be incredible, because it will be full of music, dance and great surprises” , assured the popular “Michi” through Instagram. “They will also accompany me to start dancing: Son Tentación and super special guests,” she added.

Michelle Soifer will present her show “After Office Day”, in Barranco. Photo: Michelle Soifer/Instagram

Michelle Soifer looking for the new ‘Peruvian Daddy Yankee’?

Another of the projects that Michelle Soifer has underway is the franchise to find the imitator of the Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee. “They will have the opportunity to show what they know how to do, to record their own songs. This is just an excuse, because we want to see your true talent.” affirmed the interpreter of “La nena” during her presentation as the new jale of “En boca de todos”, at the beginning of April.

How was the reception of the casting organized by Michelle Soifer?

Hand in hand with Monumental Music, Michelle Soifer began her round of auditions in Callao to find the new ‘Peruvian Daddy Yankee’, and said she was surprised by the response to the call.