Energy Russia closed the gas taps from Bulgaria and Poland, what would happen to Finland in a similar situation?

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy and the Energy Industry estimate that there would be a shortage of gas in the industry, especially if the floating LNG terminal is not available for the winter.

Could you Finnish industry will run out of gas if the Russian president Vladimir Putin decide to turn on the gas taps? The concise answer is that there would be a shortage next winter at the latest, especially if the floating LNG terminal to be procured with Estonia was not yet operational.

Russian gas company Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland on Wednesday because they had not paid for their gas in rubles. Gas supplies could also end on the same basis in Finland.

“The EU assumes that member companies will not switch to the ruble trade simply because Russia tells them to do so,” says the director general of the Department of Energy at the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. Riku Huttunen.

He refers to the common policy of the EU countries that the payment of gas supplies in rubles violates the agreed rules if the original agreement did not agree on the delivery of payments in rubles.

It is not really a question of moving to the ruble trade, although this term has been widely cultivated in public in recent days.

In reality, Russia does not require European companies to pay for gas in rubles. Russia is urging companies to set up an account with Gazprombank, to which payments will be made in the old model in euros or dollars. Gazprombank converts the payments into rubles and forwards them to the state gas company Gazprom.

Thursday it was reported that many of the major European buyers of Russian natural gas are bowing to Russia’s demand. Among the companies is the German Uniper, which is owned by the Finnish Fortum. More than half of Fortum is owned by the Finnish state.

Minister for European Affairs and Corporate Governance Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) said on Thursday that it is Finland’s policy not to allow companies to set up an account with Gazprombank.

“We do not agree with Russia’s demands,” Tuppurainen said.

According to him, in the case of Uniper, the energy policy of the German state is significant.

Largest The users of natural gas are Neste’s oil refinery and the forest and metal industries, according to the Energy Industry. According to the association, the forest industry plants in southern Finland, South Karelia and Kymenlaakso are highly dependent on natural gas coming through the pipeline. In industry, gas should be available evenly throughout the year.

“Quite quickly, the entire plant process has to be run down if there is not enough natural gas to be used as fuel or raw material,” says the expert. Heikki Lindfors About the Finnish Energy Industry Association.

In the warmer months of the year, industrial gas demand could be replaced by gas from the Balticconnector gas pipeline. Balticconnector is an offshore pipeline between Estonia and Finland.

“It is well able to compensate for Russian natural gas during the summer, provided that the Baltics are able to supply it sufficiently,” says Huttunen.

When the heating season begins next winter, the amount needed for both industrial and combined heat and power generation can no longer be imported through this pipeline.

“The pipe simply doesn’t hold as much gas during the winter as it has used in recent years,” Lindfors emphasizes.

For this situation, the lease of a floating LNG terminal planned by Finland and Estonia together would be necessary, both from the Ministry of Employment and the Economy and the Energy Industry. The country’s government announced the project in early April.

LNG stands for liquefied natural gas.

Industry in addition, natural gas is used to some extent in the production of electricity and heat. However, non-gas fuels may be favored in energy production in order to better supply gas to industry.

According to Huttunen, the rise in prices is already leading to the use of other energy sources.

“Helsinki, for example, which uses a lot of energy, has coal, wood-based fuel and other energy sources that can be used instead of gas,” says Huttunen.

In any case, according to the energy industry, energy companies are preparing to procure fuels other than gas next winter.

“Coal, peat and biomass are sourced as a substitute for natural gas for the winter,” says Lindfors.

Their availability is good, but they have to pay emission taxes, which are high, especially for peat and coal.

In contrast, homes are hardly heated by gas boilers.

“This need can certainly be met in different circumstances,” Huttunen emphasizes.

Huttusen It is still unclear what the possible effects will be of Russia cutting off gas supplies to Poland. Until now, Finland and the Baltic countries have had a common market and gas network. At the beginning of the month, the GIPL gas pipeline between Poland and Lithuania will be commissioned, connecting the regional network to the Central European network.

“The first assumption, of course, is that if there is no gas coming to Poland and gas comes elsewhere, the gas flow will be to Poland. There can be a lot of development here now, ”he says.

Finland has sought to ensure the supply of energy with petroleum products in operations critical to security of supply.

“We have stocks of petroleum products equivalent to at least five months’ consumption,” says Huttunen.

Instead, industrial plants themselves prepare for possible supply disruptions.