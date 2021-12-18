The Cuban presenter Dalia Duran he lost his lawyer in his trial against John Kelvin for physical and sexual violence. The cumbiambero is being held in the Lurigancho prison and, although he made a request to be released from preventive prison, it was rejected by the Superior Court of Justice (CSJ).

Daniel Leiva confirmed that he is no longer the singer’s legal representative since the hearing to evaluate the artist’s request was held. As he commented to The RepublicIt was the victim’s attitudes that made him drop the case.

Dalia Durán’s lawyer explains why she left the case

The lawyer clarified that he decided to abandon the trial due to the requests of Dalia Durán to stop the process and because he made excuses not to appear in important summons, such as his visit to the Gessel chamber that was scheduled for the month of September.

“I told him that this test (Gesell) is decisive and that they could blame him for that, but he put a lot of buts on the case. and I could tell there was something at the bottom of this. Since the Gesell chamber was not carried out and the evidence offered had been devalued, in November John Kelvin made a request for his release. It was a planned strategy, ”Daniel Leiva told La República.

As he added, it was at said hearing that he expressed to the judge his decision to resign from his work; However, he stressed that he asked the authority only to take into account the evidence collected previously.

“At that hearing I resign. I went in and asked the judge not to take Mrs. Dalia’s opinion into consideration because she is psychologically affected. She is in no condition to comment on the case. That the evidence collected at the beginning be taken into account in order to determine responsibility, “he said.

The lawyer maintained that everything that happened is a strategy of Dalia Durán and John Kelvin: “They try to keep me from intervening so that they are not very incisive with the conviction. This (her resignation) may serve to prevent the facts from being clarified or for her to minimize the case ”.

Dalia Durán asked for the release of John Kelvin

Dalia Durán gave some unexpected statements to a local media and was surprised to express that she wants to see her ex-partner John Kelvin out of prison. The singer alleged that an abuse of authority is being committed against the father of her children.

“I think there is something behind this and it is abuse of authority, John should be out at least with an appearance, we all make mistakes. The judge does not take into account my statement or anything, they have not even allowed me to enter the hearing with my lawyer to clarify all this, “he told El Popular.

Magaly Medina reminds Dalia Durán that John Kelvin did not respect her

On December 17, Magaly Medina expressed her indignation against Dalia Durán, after the Cuban woman made a request for her attacker John Kelvin to be released from prison.

“He did not respect the rights of his children by not respecting you as a mother. By not respecting you, by hitting you, by hitting you, by humiliating you, by being unfaithful, by constantly lowering you, as he did then, he was not respecting his children, ”said the Magaly TV presenter, the firm.