Actually, it’s not fair at all, but Michael Masi has been further demoted.

Life is not fair. If anyone has undeservedly had a lot of digital faeces on them, it’s Michael Masi. The Australian was the race director in 2021, but unfortunately was not allowed to return in 2022.

The race director was simply acting within the rules. They do indeed state that all cars should be allowed to pass, but that did not happen. However, there is also a paragraph where it says that the director to your own well-being can pack. Ideal for a situation like the Abu Dhabi GP 2021. The team bosses had suggested that a racing solution had to be found at all times.

In the end, that didn’t work out very well for Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton. The two reacted like extremely spoiled Divas. Toto fell into a bizarre turtleneck-wearing depression and Hamilton disappeared from the face of the earth. Now we have to add that it is an understandable reaction from their perspective.

Multiple options are not useful

The big problem was not so much Masi’s actions, but that there are several possibilities to solve one situation. That creates confusion, because then it is almost arbitrary. Now that will always be the case, because every situation is slightly different and you cannot seal every situation with SOPs.

So, that’s our argument about the situation, back to Michael Masi. Because the new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem did not feel like tackling this situation with the testicles at all and opted for the removal of Michael Masi. Of course in the least conspicuous way. First only relieved of his duties, but still working for the FIA. Later active in another department and then still get the congé.

Michael Masi downgraded further

Masi continued with Supercars, an Australian racing series. There he became chairman of the Supercars Commission. But from 2023, it seems to be slipping even further away. He will then become the new director of the Karting Austrlia Board. Where most drivers rise from karts to Formula 1, Michael Masi’s career is most similar to the Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

After the sudden death of Charlie Whiting in 2019, Michael Masi was put forward as the successor. Masi brought more adversity. Various lines of communication also opened up so that the viewers were aware of what was happening. In addition, races were stopped more often for a restart, so that there was more action for the viewer. Think of various restarts in Azerbaijan, Monza and Saudi Arabia. How Michael Masi can be further demoted is not known, perhaps as a trainee linesman of the Mega Blubber Power Racee, maybe?

