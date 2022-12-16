Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao and the bomb that United is preparing

Here we leave you the latest news on the transfer market, from the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, to the bomb that Manchester United is preparing, going through the change of scenery that Rafael Leao is looking for:
Musalli Al-Muammar, president of the Saudi team, was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo. “Where is he?” Asked a journalist who regularly follows the team. “Who?” Musalli replied, to which the reporter replied: “Don’t you know Ronaldo?”, “No, I don’t know him,” he finished, ironically.
“Senol, the coach, is famous for bringing back a lot of players whose careers have been on the decline. We expect him to be better in the second half of the season. We haven’t talked to Dele Alli about it yet. We don’t discuss his quality as a player, but he is below expectations in terms of efficiency” said the president of Besiktas. They are not happy with his performance.
Endrick and his story with the 16: “2015/16: I was building our house in blue sky helped plaster putty. 2022: my son debuts in professional football with the same number that I had in that photo and the same club shirt “… and today, he signed for the Real Madrid. His age from him? Again, 16″, said the father of the young star.
“There are many transfer stories around me, but I’ve only been at Napoli for six months. I’ve avoided interviews, and one of the reasons is that rumors about me bother me,” said the player.
The German striker is currently very far from renewing with Dortmund and is already listening to offers from other teams. As The Athletic reveals, Liverpool, Chelsea and United are crazy to sign the young striker, who is only 18 years old. Barcelona is also on the player’s trail, but his economic situation does not allow him to face the operation.
His contract ends in 2024, so he has six months left to be free to negotiate with whoever he wants. Lazio wants €80M for the player but they could lower his price to €60M. Arsenal is on his trail, he could be a good signing for Arteta.
The German club has finally ruled out one of the World Cup revelations. The plan that Bayern Munich is handling right now is to recover Nubel from Monaco who is on loan there at the moment. Remember that Neuer is ruled out for the rest of the season.
The player does not want to renew with Milan and Chelsea wants to take over his services. According to the latest information, the London club is preparing an offer of €100M to try to sign him in January. It would be one of the market bombs.
Gabriel Jesus will not be available until March and Arsenal need a reference. The Spanish coach would have asked Vlahovic, the player would have to leave Juventus just one year after leaving Fiorentina. The operation seems difficult.
United never runs out of credit. According to the latest information, they want to sign Cody Gakpo, Pulisic and Goncalo Ramos, three of the World Cup sensations. For them they would be willing to disburse €200M.
