The Irish actor living in the United Kingdom Michael Gambon, known, among other things, for playing Albus Dumbledore in the ‘Harry Potter’ film saga, died at the age of 82 after contracting pneumonia, his family reported this Thursday, September 28. . Mourning once again overwhelms the millions of followers of the successful saga.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Michael Gambon,” said a statement issued by his publicist, Clair Dobbs, on behalf of his wife, Anne Miller, and son Fergus.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital accompanied by his wife Anne and son Fergus, after a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82 years old,” the note reads.

The family asks that their privacy be respected and appreciates the messages of “love and support.”

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” said the statement issued on behalf of his wife Anne Gambon and son Fergus by publicist Clair Dobbs. https://t.co/tUXGXyLTkq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 28, 2023



Winner of four Baftas awards, Gambon is known for his extensive career spanning more than five decades in television, film, radio and theatre.

In recent years he became popular among young audiences by playing the headmaster of the Hogwarts school, Albus Dumbledore, in six of the eight ‘Harry Potter’ films, the character created by the British writer JK Rowling.

He played the great magician, identifiable by his long beard, between 2004 and 2011, after replacing the late Richard Harris.

Gambon, who lived on the outskirts of London, is known in the United Kingdom for playing French detective Jules Maigret in the ITV series ‘Maigret’ and for starring in the BBC public broadcaster series ‘The Singing Detective’. singer).

File: British actor Michael Gambon on the red carpet at the 62nd London Evening Standard Theater Awards, in London, on November 13, 2016. © Daniel Leal, AFP

Born on October 29, 1940 in Dublin, Gambon made his debut on stage in a production of ‘Othello’ at the Gates Theater in the Irish capital, and, once in England, he was part, with Laurence Olivier, of the founding team of the National Theater Londoner.

Some of her film roles were period films, such as ‘The King’s Speech’ in 2010, ‘Gosford Park’ in 2001 and ‘Victoria & Abdul’ in 2017.

In 1998, Michael Gambon was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his contribution to show business, giving him the title “Sir”.