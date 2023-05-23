Miasma Chronicles was welcomed by the international press with votes positive but not too much: the current average of the game on Metacritic is equal to 76/100, a positive result but perhaps lower than expected for the new strategy from the authors of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden.

Softpedia – 8.5

GLHF on Sports Illustrated – 8

Shacknews – 8

CGMagazine – 7.5

Checkpoint Gaming – 7.5

GGGrecon – 7

As you recall, we tried Miasma Chronicles a few weeks ago, finding the experience very interesting in terms of construction and gameplay, although I have some doubts about the balance and thickness of the plot.

Precisely these aspects have been mentioned in the most critical reviews of the game, which means that in some cases these are elements that can really weigh in and somehow weaken the system developed by The Bearded Ladies.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, devastated by a plague known as “miasma”, the strategic puts us in command of Elvis and his robotic “brother” as they explore the Sedentary scenario, meet new characters and try to find a way to eradicate the looming threat.

Our review of Miasma Chronicles is coming soon.