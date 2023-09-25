The Dolphins asphalt Denver, Colts ok in extratime at Ravens’ home, the curse continues for the Jets Patriots, Dallas falls to Arizona

Riccardo Pratesi @rprat75



Miami exhibits a record attack, scoring 70 points, Dallas and Baltimore stumble on the passing limits of Prescott and Jackson. Beyond the field: Usher to sing at halftime of the 2024 Super Bowl Taylor Swift, who social media rumors claim is having an affair with the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, is spotted in the stands in Kansas City next to the tight end’s mom. The third NFL day will be closed by the double Monday Night Tampa-Philadelphia and Cincinnati-Los Angeles Rams.

miami-denver 70-20 — The Dolphins offense is a spectacle. He disintegrates the Broncos’ defense by setting the franchise record for points. Not since November 1966 has an NFL team scored so much, then the feat (72 points) was the Washington Redskins against the Giants. Miami enchants with Tua Tagovailoa, the quarterback, who throws for 309 yards and 4 touchdowns. Yet the showcase is won by the running backs: Rahim Mostert runs for 3 tries and scores another on reception, the freshman De’Von Achane runs for 203 yards and two scores and doubles the touchdowns with two catches for 6 points. Denver? Not received: it is 0-3, a record in reverse compared to that of the Dolphins, who in a single match can beat anyone. Will they have Super Bowl continuity? See also Ticketmaster suspends sales for Taylor Swift in France and opens a new chapter in their dispute

baltimore-indianapolis 19-22 dts — Let’s try to clarify, once and for all. The Ravens have been a great team for years, but with Lamar Jackson as quarterback they have never even come close to being able to replicate their regular season successes in the playoffs. The reason? The limitations of their quarterback as a passer, despite being a fantastic athlete and superb running back in disguise. But with games in the balance when he has to pitch it’s a negative certainty. This time he even loses the comparison with Gardner Minshew, the picturesque reserve quarterback of the Colts who lamented the absence of the injured Richardson, first round pick of the 2023 draft. Jackson runs twice into the end zone, electric, but Justin Tucker, the phenomenal kicker for the Ravens (2-1), this time he doesn’t work miracles and stays short from 61 yards at the end while then Matt Gay hits the field goal of the Colts victory in overtime, from 53 yards. See also From Tiktok to trend: Why Generation Z is fascinated by the look of the moneyed nobility

Arizona-Dallas 28-16 — Sensational fall for the Boys (2-1) who underestimated their opponent, immediately went under at the Cards’ home (1-2) and were unable to get back on top. The time the defense doesn’t dominate and allows 222 yards on the ground, the offense reiterates that the runs work, but the passing game just doesn’t. It gets stuck in the red zone, with Dak Prescott repeatedly misfiring, and Kyzer White’s interception ends the match.

minnesota-la chargers 24-28 — It was already almost a playoff between ambitious and talented teams, but games 0-2. Losing a third time in a row meant ending up in Hell. It becomes a Vikings problem because Kirk Cousins ​​throws an interception (of Kenneth Murray) in the end zone with 7 seconds to play after messing with the clock as a freshman. Too many disasters from the coaches, O’Connell and especially Coach Staley, the Californians lose receiver Mike Williams (left knee). The magic of Justin Jefferson (149 yards of catches) is not enough for Minny, in the end the best quarterback, Justin Herbert, wins.

other games — The reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, with Taylor Swift at the Arrowhead Stadium next to mother Kelce cheering on Travis, the volcanic tight end, who scores a try, martyr Chicago 41-10. Mahomes becomes the fastest quarterback to throw for more than 25,000 yards. Buffalo (2-1) crushes Washington 27-3 in the capital (2-1): the defense intercepts Howell 4 times. Green Bay (2-1) comes back from 0-17 in the last quarter to win 18-17 over New Orleans (2-1) who throws it away due to Carr’s injury (shoulder) badly replaced by Winston and the wrong kick kicker Grupe’s 46-yard sprint. New England (1-2) beats the New York Jets (1-2) for the fifteenth time in a row, this time 15-10, but with little breath: the defense puts a patch on the limits of the attack. Houston (1-2) overwhelms Jacksonville (1-2) 37-17: first NFL success for freshman quarterback Stroud, convincing. Detroit (2-1) beats Atlanta (2-1) 20-6, first rushing goal for Goff in a Lions jersey. Cleveland (2-1) defeats Tennessee 27-3 with the receiver Cooper and the quarterback catcher Garrett irrepressible. Seattle (2-1) tames Carolina (0-3) 37-20 despite super Thielen, on Sunday Night Pittsburgh (2-1) wins 23-18 in Las Vegas (1-2) chasing Garoppolo: 3 interceptions and 4 sacks. See also Taylor Swift wins the lion's share at the European Music Awards