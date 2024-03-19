It is a difficult moment that the player is going through Aryna Sabalenkaafter she learned of the death of her boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov, just before starting his participation in the Miami Masters 1,000.

According to the medium smartpress.by of Belarus, The former hockey player would have died from a thrombus that traveled to a vital organ, causing him to collapse, the aforementioned media explained.

However, the Miami Police gave another version in an official statement that could give a drastic turn in the story, reported cnn. The authorities indicated that the death of Konstantin Koltsov It was because he would have taken his life.

Although the official criminalistics report has not been known. He Homicide Department, which is carrying out the investigation, has not issued a statement determining the cause of death.

It should be remembered that the former hockey player began his romantic relationship with Aryna Sabalenka in 2021. On the other hand, the Belarusian sports federation regretted the tragic news.

“We are in mourning. The Belarusian Hockey Federation expresses its sincere condolences to the family, friends and all those who knew and worked with Konstantin.“he explained.

For now, the number two in the world has not commented on the death of her partner and in various media such as The Tennis Letter revealed that Sabalenka I wouldn't rule out playing Miami Masters 1,000.

