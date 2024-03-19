Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 18:55











Six people were injured this Tuesday in a multiple accident on the A-30 highway, near its junction with the A-7. At 1:20 p.m., 112 received several calls reporting the accident, in which a truck and four vehicles were involved.

The injured, between 13 and 62 years old, suffered episodes of anxiety and servicalgia, according to Emergency sources. Two of them were transferred to the Reina Sofía and Morales Meseguer hospitals in Murcia.