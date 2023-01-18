Comment | Lavrov updated the coat-tails of Russia’s old friends and described the former Finland as an exemplary friend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov tried to outline the post-war future in his press conference, but he succeeded with difficulty. Among other things, Lavrov was surprised by Finland’s sharp change of direction in its Russia policy, writes HS’s Moscow correspondent Jenni Jeskanen.

Moscow

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov At his annual press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, he discussed the state of Russia’s relations with different countries and their changes in the past year.

Who are your friends in Russia this year and where can you find new friends to replace those lost last year?

Lavrov accused the Western countries of lying when they say they are not at war with Russia while helping Ukraine. According to the minister, the United States has mobilized the European Union and NATO in the war against Russia, using Ukraine only as an intermediary.

He claimed that Russia’s goals in the “military special operation” are not fanciful, but are based on a genuine concern for Russia’s security and position in the world, especially in its immediate environment.

President Sauli Niinistön as usual, Lavrov talked about “taking off the masks”, but he was referring to Western sanctions against Russia. According to Lavrov, Western sanctions have revealed its true face.

“When the UN Security Council has discussed sanctions against a country that violates international law over the course of many years, Western countries have assured that the sanctions do not punish citizens, but are against governments. Where are these promises now?”

Lavrov gave a speech lasting about 20 minutes at the beginning of his press conference, after which the Russian and foreign journalists present could ask questions. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the questions Maria Zakharova.

Lavrov did not discuss Finland in his speech. However, Finland was brought up by an Icelandic radio journalist Haukur Hauksson in his question.

“You just talked about how the West has taken off its mask. How would you comment on President Sauli Niinistö’s quite frank statement in his New Year’s speech, in which he compared Russia to the brutal Nazi regime?” Hauksson asked.

Lavrov started by answering that Finland was a model example of friendly relations between countries for many years. Lavrov said that this is why he has been surprised by the speed with which Finland has drastically changed its rhetoric.

“Apparently there is a change of position behind this, or the position has always been anti-Russian, but only disguised with beautiful phrases about the need for a common European home and the need to organize a summit in Helsinki in honor of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the OSCE.”

He described Niinistö’s New Year’s speech as a primitive monologue.

“It’s a pity that everything that has been created in Europe and that Finland has been leading with its efforts in many ways, is now being destroyed overnight, largely by Finland itself.”

Hauksson was the only Nordic person who got a question turn during the three-hour event. HS was not allowed to ask his questions, which had to be sent to the ministry in advance.

Lavrov and Zaharova praised that Iceland was saved from EU membership.

From the European countries, the representatives of Greece, Great Britain and Italy were also given a question turn. Lavrov regretted that Italy had turned from a “good friend” into one of Russia’s leading opponents in Europe, but boasted that he still likes Italians, the country’s culture and attitude to life.

Lavrov was not aggressive, hostile or threatening when he spoke, but matter-of-fact, sometimes even joking. He already tried to look into the post-war future, but he succeeded only with difficulty.

“One day the war will end. In any case, we still defend our truth. But I still can’t imagine how to continue living. Everything depends on the conclusions drawn by Europe.”