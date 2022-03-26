The Heat fall at home to the Knicks, the Sixers walk to Los Angeles with the Clippers and are within a win from the top of the East. Trae (33 points) and the blue (25) are enough to stop the Golden State of a great Thompson (37)

Davide Piasentini & commat; david_piase



Trae Young and Danilo Gallinari score 58 points in two and make Atlanta fly in the race against the Warriors of a sensational Klay Thompson (37 points with 9 triples to sign). Important victories for Minnesota, against Dallas, and Philadelphia, which triumphs in Los Angeles against the Clippers, thanks to James Harden and Joel Embiid and now sees the first place closer to the East. To favor this rapprochement, the nasty home defeat of the Miami Heat against New York.

Atlanta-Golden State 121-110 – The Hawks (37-37) fly to victory against Golden State (48-26) in a game with incandescent rhythms, punctuated by bright plays and a torrential rain of baskets. On the one hand, a very hot Young, author of 33 points and 15 assists, backed by Gallinari (25 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in 37 ‘). On the other, a sensational Thompson, who signed 37 points with 9 triples on target, also flanked by his Robin, Jordan Poole (24 points and 10 assists). Hawks more continuous offensively during the game, especially in the key moment between the 3rd and 4th period.

Atlanta: Young 33 (12/20, 4/9 from three, 5/5 tl), GALLINARI 25 (9/20, 2/9 from three, 5/5 tl), Huerter 20. Rebounds: Capela 13. Assists: Young 15 .

Golden State: Thompson 37 (14/26, 9/16 of three), Poole 24, Payton II 14. Rebounds: Looney 8. Assists: Poole 10.

minnesota-dallas 116-95 – See also James Rodríguez is the starter and Al Rayyan loses against Qatar SC: live Minnesota is there. Coach Chris Finch’s team (43-32) was called to a response after the home defeat to Phoenix: it has arrived. The success against Dallas (45-29) smells of maturity and is the unequivocal sign that this team can compete at the highest level. Central part of the decisive race, with the Wolves able to stretch and exploit all the offensive weapons. Qualitative, versatile and balanced attack with Karl-Anthony Towns (20 points and 9 rebounds) in the positive role of driver. Dallas did well only in the 1st quarter but then was crushed by the desire and, above all, by the pace of Minnesota. Triple double for Luka Doncic: 24 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

Minnesota: Towns 20 (7/10, 2/4 of three, 4/4 tl), McLaughlin 16, Russell 15. Rebounds: Towns 9. Assists: Russell 8.

Dallas: Doncic 24 (8/18, 5/11 of three, 3/5 tl), Powell 13, Dinwiddie / Brunson 11. Rebounds: Doncic 10. Assists: Doncic 8.

miami-new york 103-111 – Yet another missed opportunity for Miami (47-27), who squanders an advantage of 17 points and practically stops scoring in the 4th period, paving the way for the Knicks’ comeback (32-42). Third defeat in a row for the Heat, who are experiencing a delicate moment and must regroup in view of the postseason. After the verbal confrontation with coach Erik Spoelstra and Udonis Haslem in the last game, Jimmy Butler responded with 30 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in 37 ‘but also missed in the final game. In the 4th period New York found a fabulous Immanuel Quickley to show her the way to triumph. For him 20 of his 23 final points in the last 12 ‘. The Knicks won it by taking advantage of second chances, converting the 18 offensive rebounds captured into 28 points. See also George Floyd's 4-year-old niece shot in Houston

You love me: Butler 30 (11/17, 1/2 of three, 7/8 tl), Adebayo 17, Lowry 17. Rebounds: Adebayo 9. Assist: Butler 7.

New York: Quickley 23 (6/12, 3/8 of three, 8/8 tl), Barrett 18, Toppin 15. Rebounds: Barrett 8. Assists: McBride 5.

the clippers-philadelphia 97-122 – Hail of the Sixers (46-27) in Los Angeles and easy easy success on the Clippers (36-39) with a stellar Harden (29 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists) and the usual dominant Embiid (27 points and 10 rebounds) to do to pieces the opposing defense. Game without history and closed already in the 1st half. Unmarkable and unmanageable Harden for the Clippers, constantly at the mercy of his genius and dominated by his technical and mental control. If Barba plays like that, Philadelphia can go all the way in the playoffs.

Los Angeles: Coffey 21 (9/15, 3/6 of three), Hartenstein 16, Mann 12. Rebounds: Hartenstein 9. Assist: Zubac 6.

Philadelphia: Harden 29 (7/15, 4/9 of three, 11/11 tl), Embiid 27, Thybulle 13. Rebounds: Harden 15. Assists: Harden 7.

charlotte-utah 107-101 – Charlotte (38-36) reacts with the strength of the collective after the bad defeat against New York a couple of days ago and beats the Utah Jazz at home (45-29). A continuous questioning and response, which ended in favor of the hosts thanks to a triple by Terry Rozier at 1’08 “from the siren and a couple of shooting errors by Donovan Mitchell (26 points), who had the opportunity to put his team back into the game in the final minute of the match. In addition to Rozier (25), Miles Bridge (26) and LaMelo Ball (21) also top 20 points.

Charlotte: Bridges 26 (9/15, 4/9 of three, 4/6 tl), Rozier 25, Ball 21. Rebounds: Bridges 11. Assists: Washington 5. See also The clubs join in promoting the Day against homophobia in sport

Utah: Mitchell 26 (10/21, 4/11 of three, 2/2 tl), Clarkson 19, Hernangomez 14. Rebounds: Gobert 19. Assist: Mitchell 7.

detroit-washington 97-100 – Washington (31-42) wins in the sprint against Detroit (20-54) with a great Kristaps Porzingis, author of 30 points and 10 rebounds but, above all, of a couple of very important baskets in the decisive stages. A dunk with 2’48 “on the clock of the 4th period for the 96-93 Wizards and a very soft jump shot that gave his team the 98-97 with 30” from the end, both assisted by Tomas Satoransky. by Deni Avdija with 21 points and 10 rebounds Last to surrender for Detroit was Cade Cunningham, who finished with 22 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds.

Detroit: Bagley III 25 (10/16, 0/3 of three, 5/5 tl), Cunningham 22, Stewart 12. Rebounds: Stewart 8. Assists: Cunningham 9.

Washington: Porzingis 30 (11/22, 3/8 of three, 5/7 tl), Avdija 21, Hachimura 11. Rebounds: Porzingis 10. Assists: Satoransky 6.

portland-houston 106-125 – Houston (19-55) builds victory in the 1st half and then manages the lead, securing a comfortable win on the Portland field (27-46). The Texans came from 11 straight away losses. Seven players in double figures for the Rockets, including rookie Jalen Green, protagonist with 23 points and 5 triples, and Jae’Sean Tate with 17 points and a 7/10 shooting.

Portland: Watford 19 (8/13, 3/5 tl), Eubanks 18, McLemore 15. Rebounds: Elleby 7. Assist: Dunn 7.

Houston: Green 23 (9/16, 5/10 of three), Tate 17, Martin Jr. 16. Rebounds: Wood 11. Assists: Porter Jr. 7.