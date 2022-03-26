Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The Book Fair of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (FeliUAS) in its 2022 edition, was officially inaugurated by the Rector, Dr. Jesús Madueña Molinawho welcomed the more than 30 publishers, authors, speakers and other special guests who participate.

The university leader celebrated that, after two years of absence due to the pandemic, today it is possible to develop in person the Book Fair, fulfilling one of the substantive activities of the University, that of the dissemination of knowledge and culture.

He pointed out that contrary to what was thought, the printed editions have been complemented harmoniously with the digital versions, thanks to the fact that the public continues to enjoy the company of the book and even more so in the pandemic that they served as allies to face the confinement.

“That is why the book must be celebrated, it must be paid tribute as a way of preserving life, a conviction that is obeyed by the Book Fairs that are organized throughout the country, in many universities and in countless cities around the world. ”, he expressed.

He thanked the collaboration of commercial and university publishers from different states of the Republic and the writers, lecturers and workshop leaders who will share their experiences, as well as the public attending this meeting that combines literature, culture and the arts.

“Thank you very much for giving life to these initiatives; You are the final destination of these actions, because without readers, then yes, the book would simply not exist, ”he said.

On behalf of the Constitutional Governor of the State of Sinaloa, Dr. Rubén Rocha Moya, the General Director of the Sinaloa Institute of Culture, Dr. Juan Salvador Avilés Ochoa, attended, who in his message highlighted that Casa Rosalina has been a pioneer in promoting culture and other fields that contribute to the development of the state, for which I call to continue teaming up to undertake actions in favor of the Sinaloans.

“Endorse the commitment of the Governor of the State, dear Rector, so that together we can in terms of promoting reading and the book to be able to establish commitments such as those that are already underway,” he said.

For his part, Juan Carlos Ayala Barrón, director of Editorial UAS, thanked the Rector for keeping this university book festival in force, a stage for dissemination and editorial promotion and for promoting the love of reading, culture and the arts.

“It is the task of the alma mater to spread the knowledge construction of our teachers, researchers and forgers of culture through books,” he said.

At the opening ceremony, the Rector of the highest house of studies was accompanied by the director of the University Welfare Unit (UAS), teacher Sofía Angulo de Madueña, the Vice-rector of the Southern Regional Unit, Dr. Miguel Ángel Díaz Quinteros, as well as like the actor and storyteller, Mario Iván Martínez.

The FeliUAS will take place from March 25 to April 1, 2022 at the University Sports Center in Mazatlán, Sinaloawill have the participation of 30 commercial and university publishers and will carry out more than 120 activities aimed at the public, including book presentations, workshops, conferences, musical shows and others.