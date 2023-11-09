Mhoni Vidente, famous for her predictions about presidents, celebrities and the accuracy of her daily horoscopes, predicts that Acapulco, Guerrero, will resurface and shine brighter than ever, after the coastal city was devastated a few days ago by Hurricane Otis. “I envision that in less than two years it will be the new Miami of Latin America,” said the astrologer..

The Cuban psychic warned that Bello Puerto, as the town on the Pacific coast is known, will receive investment and support, which will turn this destination loved by tourists into a cosmopolitan city. “I envision that it will be like Ibiza or Miami, that they will invest a lot of money in it and that it will be reborn, like in the 50s and 60s“, declared Mhoni Vidente in the program Report Hof The Herald.

“Lately, people are very concerned about what happened in Acapulco, which I discussed with you here, that a tragedy was coming, a category five hurricane that was going to reach Acapulco and Oaxaca, and that is how it happened,” Mhoni recalled. Optimistically, the psychic added: “When something very bad comes to you, then something very good comes to you, it is a divine law”. Given this, the astrologer announced that she perceives the Archangel Michael over the Guerrero port.

He also highlighted that the statue of the Virgin of the Quebrada had been found intact, which is an area of ​​cliffs where a diving show is offered, typical of this city. “There you realize that the Virgin of Guadalupe and the Virgin Mary are blessing, together with The Archangel Michael, Acapulco”revealed.

Carlos Slim and Elon Musk will invest in Acapulco, predicts Mhoni Vidente

“Acapulco, very good things are coming. Very large investments,” said Mhoni Vidente, who also announced who will be the main investors in this stage of recovery of the port of Acapulco. The tarot reader also said “One of those who invest very heavily will be Carlos Slim and Elon Musk.” To which, the host of the program reaffirmed: “Two of the richest men in the world!”

It should be noted that Mhoni Vidente’s predictions do not have any scientific basis, so they are left to the discretion of each person. Although, over the years he has gained credibility from hundreds of internet users for the predictions that he has gotten right.