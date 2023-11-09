Prostate cancer is the fifth most lethal cancer in global terms and the second cause of most deaths among men. Every year 1,500 cases are diagnosed in Euskadi. In Spain as a whole it affects one in six men. It originates when the cells of this gland that produces part of the fluid that makes up semen begin to grow out of control. It is estimated that between 7.5% and 19% of cases are due to a genetic predisposition. An international team of scientists has gathered up to 451 genetic variants related to this disease, the most complete list so far. Of them, 187 are new. The research could lay the groundwork for genetic testing to identify men at higher risk of suffering from it and thus facilitate early detection.

The work, which is published this Thursday in the journal ‘Nature genetics’, is based on 2021 research that found 269 genetic variants that correlate with the risk of prostate cancer, according to a sample of almost 235,000 men. The new results were derived from genomic information from nearly 950,000 men, three times as many. The key has been to include a broader representation of racial groups in the study. “We are not going to learn everything there is to know about the genetics of prostate cancer by studying only white men,” explains one of the researchers. “It is important to conduct increasingly larger studies, involving a broader spectrum of populations, if we want to identify genetic risk markers and develop risk prediction tools that are equally effective in all populations,” they emphasize.

This enormous amount of information has allowed researchers to improve a tool they had developed to measure a patient’s genetic risk of suffering from prostate cancer. Now they can even distinguish the probability that they are more or less aggressive cases.

The most common prostate cancer is adenocarcinoma, which develops in the prostate cells, which produce the fluid that is incorporated into semen. It usually appears in older men – about 6 out of 10 cases are diagnosed in men 65 years of age or older, according to the American Cancer Society – and is more common among men of color. The prostate is the size of a walnut. Its enlargement is usually progressive and slow, although sometimes it can develop more quickly.