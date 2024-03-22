Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban astrologer recognized in Latin America For his fulfilled predictions, he announced what the weekend holds for each sign of the Zodiac. Saturday and Sunday will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. These are the mystical horoscopes for the weekend of March 23 and 24

Some members of the zodiac wheel will have to consider important decisions for the future, while for others the economic issue will be more relevant. Likewise, there are certain people who will have to focus on keeping their interpersonal relationships stable, according to what the fortune teller said in her collaboration with The Herald of Mexico.

Mhoni Vidente predicts every week through his letters what will happen to humanity in different parts of the world. Furthermore, what will be the consequences of the current war conflicts. Also, it is important to highlight that, in addition to the daily horoscopes,

Aries

The weekend will be a bit complicated, especially since they have gone through several stressful days with a heavy workload and little time to organize. Improvements are coming at work that promise to have a positive impact on your personal life. If you are in a relationship, it is time for you to talk about your future plans and your responsibilities, you will find a good response from your partner.

Taurus

It will be a difficult weekend in which they will be in a bad mood Because they will have to perform various tasks that they do not like, but if they have good organization they will be able to get everything done. If you are in a relationship, you will feel understood by your partner, this will help you overcome the challenges you face. If they are single, they might feel sad about it.

Gemini

You could spend a great weekend with your friends, you will break the routine and meet new people to expand your social circle. If you are in a relationship, you will feel happy about the person who is next to you, willing to support them in any plan they have.

Cancer

They will feel insecure about themselves. If you are in a relationship, let your partner plan the activities, it will help improve your mood. If you are single, you will feel melancholy for not having found the right person, But instead of despairing, take the time to reflect on the changes you are experiencing in your life.

Leo

Your need for control will manifest in the coming days, which could generate conflicts with the people around them, even so, they must remain firm in what they ask for, since they are not being unfair and only demand what is necessary. If you are in a relationship, you will find support from your partner in all aspects of your life. If you are single, it is best that these days you focus on taking out all the earrings you have.

Virgo

It will be a good weekend to enjoy, everything will flow just as you expect. Consider spending time with your family, your loved ones will receive you with great enthusiasm, this will allow you to reconnect and enjoy great moments together, especially those who have children should dedicate all their attention to them.

Pound

They will feel very pressured due to responsibilities that have to do with their friends or their relationship, which will generate frustration. And they are known for their ability to help and mediate, but they could involve them in situations that do not correspond to them. If you are in a relationship, you need to be very clear about boundaries to avoid conflict in the future. You might get in a bad mood because your friends will want to make decisions for you.

Scorpion

It will be a weekend full of activities, they will not have much free time due to all the pending tasks they left behind. If you are in a relationship, you probably won't be able to agree on plans, so it's best to work together to get all the tasks done. It is important that you be patient, you are just going through a bad patch.

Mhoni Vidente's horoscopes for the weekend. Photo:Mhoni Vidente/Facebook Share

Sagittarius

Everything you desire will take the right direction, so It is the occasion to look for new and exciting activities May they leave you with great experiences. If you are in a relationship, you will enjoy time with your partner, you may miss spending time with your friends, but you must be clear about your priorities.

Capricorn

They are going through a stage full of successes, especially in the sentimental area, they feel complete and satisfied with the partner they have. This weekend could be very special, if you are single, you could start a relationship in the next few days, But take things calmly, don't take risks.

Aquarium

Their lack of organization has caused them problems, especially at work, They have time to solve it if they do not want to lose their job, they will have to dedicate part of their weekend to completing pending tasks, but also set aside time to enjoy with their family or friends.

Pisces

It will be a weekend in which They will feel a little sad because their plans have not turned out as they expected, mainly those that have to do with your work and family, approach them to find support and look for a solution together.