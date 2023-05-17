Mhoni Vidente surprises again in his predictions alluding to the world of entertainment, because now he refers to Shakira and she mentions that “they have bewitched her”, also who and for what reason.

Mhoni Seer affirms that Shakira they are doing witchcraft and it would be Montserrat Bernabéu, the mother of Gerard Piquéwho would be behind “witchcraft”.

“Shakira has to take care of critical situations with bad vibes. The one who is buried in the pantheon is Shakira, there are fathers-in-law and mothers-in-law, holy God. Shakira unfortunately is suffering from a very strong witchcraft, which does not leave her alone, “says Mhoni Vidente.

Shakira, Gerard Piqué and their children in an image from years ago. Instagram photo

“The mother is putting ideas into Piqué to take her children away from her, she doesn’t want the children because Clara Chía doesn’t want them. The mother-in-law is telling her that she should fight the children, why did she take them from Spain, they are Spanish and she is not, ”adds Mhoni Vidente regarding what the letters tell him about Shakira.

The astrologer mentions that for Shakira “the worst is coming” Well, his ex-partner Gerard Piqué and father of two children with the singer, would not agree with the custody agreement for the children and “will fight to have them by his side.”

“Legal issues are coming, the worst ones…”, says the Cuban regarding Shakira and Gerard Piqué, since the ex-soccer player would allege that “not mommy enough for them”: “How sad for Shakira,” says the fortune teller.

Shakira made public on their social networks almost a year ago that separated from Gerard Piqué, After 11 years of being in a relationship with him, and although he did not reveal the reasons, “the whole world” whispered that he would have been unfaithful to her with Clara Chía, his current partner.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp