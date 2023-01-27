MEXICO CITY 27-Jan-2023 .- Mexico’s trade deficit widened 171.85 percent in 2022 with respect to the closing of the previous year, when going from 10 thousand 99 million to 27 thousand 455 million dollars, according to seasonally adjusted figures from Inegi.

The trade deficit is obtained from the difference between exports and imports made by the Country with the outside market. When it obtains a positive balance (it exports more than it imports) its result is a surplus, but when the balance is negative (it imports more than it exports) its result is in deficit.

With the result of 2022, Mexico accumulated its second year of thread with negative balance in your trade balance. The last time that its result was surplus occurred in 2020 for a total of 34 thousand 325 million dollars.

Regarding exports, they totaled 577 thousand 454 million dollars in 202216.87 percent more compared to the previous year, while imports added 304 thousand 908 millionan increase of 19.98 percent per year.

Only in December 2022, the exports from Mexico decreased 1.44 percentto a total of 47 thousand 462 million dollarswith which they accumulated their third consecutive decrease at the monthly rate.

Within foreign sales, he highlighted the 2.71 percent reduction manufacturing, which was key to the weak result for the month, since they represent 88.25 percent of exports country totals.

Meanwhile, the Country imports increased 2.72 percent compared to November, when totaling 49 thousand 289 million dollars, and snapped a five-game losing streak.

The foreign purchases of consumer goods they increased 5.11 percent in said month, those of capital goods 3.21 percent and those of intermediate goods 2.31 percent.

By combining the export and import valuesMexico obtained a deficit in its trade balance for one thousand 828 million dollars only in the last month of the year.