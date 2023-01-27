A senior Islamic State official, Bilal al-Sudani, as well as ten other members of the terrorist group, were killed on Wednesday during an anti-terrorist operation in a mountainous area of ​​northern Somalia, the United States reported.

“On January 25, on the orders of President Joe Biden, the US military carried out an assault operation in northern Somalia that resulted in the deaths of several Islamic State members, including Bilal al-Sudani, an Islamic State leader. in Somalia,” the Department of Defense detailed in a statement.

As reported by the US Executive, Al Sudani was responsible for promoting “the growing presence” of the Islamic State in Africa and financing the operations of the jihadist group throughout the world, including in Afghanistan.

“This action leaves the United States and its partners safer and more secure, and reflects our steadfast commitment to protecting Americans from the threat of terrorism at home and abroad,” said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, in the letter.

The operation, ordered by the US president earlier this week, has not resulted in any US deaths or injuries, the Defense Department has specified.

Thus, it has taken place in a complex of mountainous caves in northern Somalia and has been the result of “extraordinary coordination and careful planning among all elements of the United States Government,” according to an official in a report. White House statement.

Sudani had a long history as a terrorist in Somalia. Before joining Islamic State, he was designated by the US Treasury Department in 2012 for his role in the jihadist group Al Shabaab. According to the White House missive, Sadani helped foreign fighters travel to an Al Shabaab training camp and facilitate funding for “foreign violent extremists” in Somalia.

In addition, Sudani had a key operational and financial role with specialized skills, which would have made him a significant target for US counterterrorism action.