Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico.| Photo: Publicity/Government of Mexico

The Mexicans will go to the polls tomorrow (10) to validate or not the continuity of the mandate of the leftist president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, known as AMLO, whose mandate only ends in 2024. but it had never been used until now.

According to the Constitution, the result will only be valid if it has the participation of at least 40% of the total number of voters in Mexico, but voting is not mandatory and the estimate is that participation will be low. In the event that the majority of voters choose not to continue AMLO’s term, the Mexican Congress will have 30 days to determine who will govern the country until the next presidential elections.

But most likely the majority of the electorate will confirm support for the president. AMLO enjoys high popularity among Mexicans and has used popular support to get the country’s parliament to pass government-authored reforms and projects. According to opponents, Sunday’s referendum will be just another show of force by the Mexican president.