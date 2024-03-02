The USA wants to provide the civilian population in the Gaza Strip with aid deliveries from the air. US President Joe Biden announced at the White House on Friday that they would join forces with Jordan and others in the coming days and drop more food and aid supplies from the air.

“We must do more, and the United States will do more,” he said. The United States wanted to also examine the possibility of a shipping corridorto bring large amounts of aid to the Gaza Strip, Biden added. He will “insist” to the Israeli government that more aid convoys be allowed into the Palestinian territory. The aid delivered to the Gaza Strip so far is “far from enough,” emphasized the US President. “Innocent lives are at stake, children's lives are at stake.”