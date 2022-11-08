The Mexican national team is in Girona, Spain, the city that will host the preparation matches against Iraq and Sweden on November 9 and 16, respectively, prior to their participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Players who play for clubs in Europe will be integrated into Girona, as they finish the activity with their teams. The entire squad will travel to Doha on November 17 to face the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
At the moment, the Aztec team has 31 elements during its preparation, but by November 14 the 26 that will go to the World Cup will be defined, from the outset, the only footballer who has already been ruled out to participate was Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona who will not be available for the dates due to his fibula injury.
Meanwhile, we leave you with the preview of the confrontation between Mexico and Iraq, which will be the last friendly game before the coaching staff headed by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino give the final list of 26 footballers.
Channel: Azteca 7 and Channel 5.
streaming: TUDN.com and aztecadeportes.com
Channel: UniMás, Univision and TUDN USA.
streaming: Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN.com
Mexico: 1 win.
Iraq: 1 win.
Tie: 0 draws.
Mexico: DVVE V.
Iraq: VEEV V.
This Tuesday, November 8, it became official that Jesús Corona will not be able to attend the World Cup because he will not recover until later, making him the first player ruled out by the Argentine coach.
Lineup Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa; Kevin Álvarez, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo; Hector Herrera, Carlos Rodriguez, Luis Chavez; Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega and Henry Martin.
Banking: Talavera, Cota, Angulo, Araujo, Artega, Sánchez, Romo, Guardado, Antuna, Jiménez, Funes Mori.
Gerardo Martino He still won’t have all his pieces, because several of the players who play in Europe still don’t report, he only has the players who have already finished activities with their respective teams, but even so they should get the victory without major problems.
Mexico 3-0 Iraq.
