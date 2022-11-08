Rautel ‘N’ (surname omitted), the main suspect in the femicide of Ariadna López, will face the start of the court case from prison. This was decided this Tuesday by a Mexico City judge at the initial hearing, which has justified preventive detention as a precautionary measure due to the seriousness of the crime charged. The court has also confirmed that the detention of the accused, admitted to the Prison East, has been legal. It is expected that there will be a new hearing this coming Sunday on the violent death of the 27-year-old.

López disappeared on October 30 after meeting with friends in the Condesa neighborhood, one of the busiest areas of the Mexican capital. His body was found on November 2 by cyclists who were traveling on a highway near Tepoztlán, a tourist town about 80 kilometers from Mexico City, in the state of Morelos. Rautel attended the young woman’s wake last week, gave interviews to the press and introduced himself as a friend of hers. The now accused turned himself in in the northern city of Monterrey, more than 900 kilometers from the capital, at dawn this Monday. His partner, Vanessa ‘N’, had been arrested on Sunday and is also in preventive detention for the femicide. “I didn’t kill her,” Rautel said when entering the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office.

After arriving on a plane to Mexico City, the suspect spent the night in prison and was transferred to testify in a court of the Judicial Power of Mexico City in the midst of a strong security device. His lawyers have asked for time to collect evidence to support his client’s defense and that is why it has been decided that the hearings continue over the weekend.

The case of Ariadna López has also shaken politics in Mexico. In a first autopsy, the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office determined that the young woman died of bronchial aspiration, the medical term to describe when a person chokes on food or food. A high amount of alcohol was also found in the deceased’s blood. The Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office carried out a second autopsy in which the cause of death had been several blows, a “multiple trauma”, contradicting the results of the initial analysis. Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government of the capital, accused the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office on Monday of a cover-up and has insinuated that Rautel had contacts in the public ministry to prevent the femicide from being investigated. “How can it be that there is a prosecutor who deliberately covers up?” Sheinbaum questioned. Uriel Carmona, the Morelos prosecutor, has denied the accusations and has said that the investigations are now in charge of the capital authorities.

The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has entered into the controversy this Tuesday and has questioned “the rush” of the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office for considering the case closed and for making public statements in the midst of the investigations. “When something like this happens, in general, the public ministries or any authority does not declare, they wait, but now there was a declaration, why the rush?” Said the president. In the midst of the disputes between the two state prosecutors, López Obrador has suggested in his daily press conference that the Attorney General’s Office take over the investigations.

Hours later, Sheinbaum insisted on the accusations of the cover-up and said that it will be until November 13 when the Morelos authorities share the case file with their counterparts in Mexico City. “What do you want to fix that folder?”, the head of government has questioned about alleged “irregularities” in the investigation. While the femicide is being clarified by legal means, the political front continues to give something to talk about: with two opposing versions of what happened and the open confrontation of two authorities.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country