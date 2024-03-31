Home page World

Press Split

The exact reasons for the boy's disappearance were initially unknown. © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

The boy was lost on a family outing. Police and rescue workers were able to find him again after a long search.

Pirna – After around nine hours of searching, a missing five-year-old was found again on Easter Sunday in Saxon Switzerland. According to police, the boy was discovered in the forest with slight hypothermia and injuries.

Police and rescue workers searched for the boy with a helicopter, mountain rescue service and nature park rangers. According to the information, he was lost on a family trip. The exact reasons for his disappearance were initially unknown. Where he was during the search also remained unclear. dpa