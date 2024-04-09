The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, revealed this Tuesday images that were taken inside the embassy in Quito at the time when Ecuadorian forces “raided the diplomatic headquarters” to take away former vice president Jorge Glas (2013-2017), who had been sheltered there since December.

The video, which was released by the president in his morning press conference, contains images delivered by the delegation in Quito after his return to Mexican territory.

“When the entire group returns, the entire mission that was representing Mexico in Ecuador, they bring some images from cameras inside the Embassy. So we are already getting to know more, we still don't have all the information about what this was like. authoritarian assault,” said the president.

In the video you can see How armed personnel from Ecuador open the door by force and enters the facilities in search of former vice president Jorge Glas.

The images also show that the police pointed a firearm and subdued Roberto Canseco, head of the Foreign Ministry at the Mexican embassy in Ecuador and who tried to prevent Glas from being taken from the diplomatic headquarters.

It is also possible to observe how the police forces take Glas out of the embassy by lifting him by his arms and legs.

In his morning conference, the president said that the video will be evidence for the complaint that Mexico will present before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Furthermore, he stated that The Government of Ecuador felt “the support of other governments or powers” to raid on Friday past the Mexican embassy in Quito.

“A government does not do that if it does not feel that it has support from other governments or powers, that is why we are going to take this matter to the court.” International Court of Justice. Mexico is respected,” she declared.

The raid on Friday night by Ecuadorian police at the Mexican embassy in Quito has been classified as a violation of international law.

López Obrador framed the assault within what he perceives as a campaign against his Government, such as the articles that the American media ProPublica and The New York Times published in recent months about investigations by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) into its alleged links to drug trafficking.

We are going to continue resisting, and I also say this because of the aggression against our sovereignty in Ecuador

“They believe that we are sucking our thumb or that it is like before, that the governments (of Mexico) knelt before hegemonies or before foreign governments, not now,” he stated.

“Mexico is an independent, free, sovereign country, we are not a colony of any foreign country and we are going to continue resisting, and I also say this because of the aggression against our sovereignty in Ecuador,” he added.

On Monday, Amlo also attributed the assault on his country's embassy in Quito to a combination of inexperience, bad advice and seeking internal support by the Ecuadorian government.

“When there are weak governments that do not have popular support or capacity (…) candidates are made (…) and those who do not have experience come” to power, he maintained.

Jorge Glas, former vice president of Ecuador.

“Neither the fearsome (Chilean dictator Augusto) Pinochet nor others had dared to do that,” he added.

The president of Mexico He also criticized this Tuesday the position of the United States and Canada in the face of the diplomatic crisis with Ecuador considering that there has not been a forceful rejection of the assault on their embassy in Quito.

According to Amlo, in its first reaction the United States did not condemn the police raid to capture the exiled Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas, while the Canadian government spoke of an “apparent” violation of international law.

“There were very ambiguous statements regarding this grievance, in the case of the United States and Canada, We are economic and commercial partners, we are neighbors and until now their position has been very undefined,” he declared in his morning conference.

The crisis between Mexico and Ecuador began last Thursday, when The Government of Daniel Noboa declared the Mexican ambassador, Raquel Serur, persona non grata. in response to comments López Obrador made on Wednesday about the assassination of former presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and its electoral consequences.

Mexico announced on Friday that it would seek to bring Glas as a political asylum, prosecuted in corruption cases, so Ecuadorian forces forcibly entered the embassy to take him away, which immediately caused López Obrador to break off relations.

Embassy of Mexico in Quito.

The president of Ecuador published a letter this Monday in which he stated that he was “willing to resolve any difference” with Mexico, but reiterated that “justice is not negotiated.”

The controversy grew because Glas, who had been in the Mexican embassy since December, suffered a health breakdown on Monday due to not eating food, according to the Ecuadorian prison service, which contradicted the version of those close to the former vice president of an alleged suicide attempt by a medication overdose.

The Organization of American States (OAS) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) will have meetings this week to address the crisis.

*With AFP, Efe and El Universal (GDA)