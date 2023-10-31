The Tropical Storm Pilarthe sixteenth named cyclone of the season, formed this Sunday night south of the mouth of the Suchiate River, the natural border between Mexico and Guatemala, reported the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

“Tropical storm Pilar has formed from tropical depression nineteen-E, its center is located off the coast of Guatemala,” the SMN noted in its statement at 9:00 p.m. (03:00 GMT on Monday). .

However, he added that “its wide circulation generates very heavy to intense occasional rains, as well as strong gusts of wind in the southeast of Mexico.”

In its report, the agency specified that the system was located 385 kilometers (kilometers) south of the mouth of the Suchiate River (border between Mexico and Guatemala) and 425 kilometers southwest of San Salvador, El Salvador.

Besides, The phenomenon registers sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kilometers/hour) and gusts of 85 kilometers/hour and is moving towards the northwest at 7 kilometers/hour.

Winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high are also expected on the coasts of Oaxaca and Chiapas, as well as in the Gulf of Tehuantepec.

The SMN forecasts indicate that Pilar will remain a tropical storm on Monday, category in which it will remain until Tuesday when it is located off the coast of El Salvador.

Given these conditions, the organization called on the population to take extreme precautions in the areas of the mentioned states due to rain, wind and waves (including maritime navigation) and to heed the recommendations issued by the Civil Protection authorities.

The formation of this phenomenon reached the Mexican Pacific just a few days after Hurricane Otis, category 5, hit the coastal city of Acapulco, in the state of Guerrero, a blow that has so far left 48 dead, 6 missing, dozens of injuries and considerable material damage.

In During the current hurricane season in the Pacific, 15 named cyclones have formed. The list includes Adrian, Beatriz, Calvin, Dora, Eugene, Fernanda, Greg, Hilary, Irwin, Jova, Kenneth, Lidia, Max, Norma and Otis, the latter being the most devastating and dangerous due to its sudden development from a tropical storm to a hurricane. category 5 in less than 12 hours.

Previously, Hilary in August left four dead in the states of Baja California, Baja California Sur and Sinaloa, all in northern Mexico.

While The double scourge of cyclones Lidia and Max left five dead in total in the second week of Octoberone in Nayarit, two in Jalisco and two in Guerrero.

EFE

