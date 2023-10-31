Home page World

Since 2019, hundreds of gray whales have washed up dead on the Pacific coast of the USA. A new study reveals a possible cause for the scary mass extinction.

NEWPORT – More than 680 gray whales have washed up or been found dead on the U.S. Pacific coast in the last four years, a mass die-off that has puzzled scientists and caused concern. The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) classified the increase in strandings as an “unusual mortality event.”

Now researchers at Oregon State University got to the bottom of the phenomenon: were the giant mammals hit by ships, did they get caught in fishing gear or were they struck by disease? The study looked for the causes – and found it very far north: in the Arctic.

Whales are dying en masse – researchers believe they have now found the reason

For the new study, in October in the specialist journal Science published The team led by Joshua Stewart from Oregon State University in Newport analyzed data from long-term monitoring programs. They examined the population, deaths and body condition of whales over the past 50 years. The scientists then compared this data with the animals’ level of access to their feeding grounds and the abundance of crustaceans and found a pattern:

It was clear from the numbers that there were periodic ups and downs in gray whale populations, the working group writes in its publication. The researchers have also found that the area of ​​sea ice in the Arctic is directly related to gray whale numbers and deaths.

Research group probably finds cause of mass gray whale deaths in the Arctic

The background: North Pacific gray whales spend their winters in warm lagoons off Mexico, where they raise their calves. In the summer, however, they “migrate” to Alaska in the Arctic, where they ingest sediments filled with crustaceans called amphipods at the bottom of shallow basins. On this food round trip they cover up to 20,000 kilometers.

The impressive animals, which reach a length of almost 15 meters, weigh up to 35 tons and can live up to 70 years, only spend about four months of the year feeding in the Arctic, explained study leader Stewart opposite NBC. They usually fast for the rest of the year. That’s why they have to “really stuff themselves during these four months.”

Changes in sea ice determine gray whale populations

The changes in sea ice conditions in the Arctic, the researchers say, appear to be causing gray whale populations to boom or shrink as access to the tiny shrimp-like creatures they eat shifts: “We have the case of this major animal extinction clarified and found it to be more common than we expected,” said Stewart, assistant professor at the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University and lead author of the study.

Stewart’s team found that the whales’ population appears to be linked to the length of time sea ice blocks their access to Arctic feeding grounds – and the quality of the food the whales find when they are there. It depends on “how much food they have and how long they have to eat,” says Stewart.

Resources whales rely on “severely impacted by climate change”

Climate change plays an important role in this. The extent of Arctic sea ice varies greatly from year to year, but rising temperatures are leading to long-term decline. This decline initially gave the gray whales longer access to feeding grounds.

But Arctic warming has also triggered a series of other changes – in currents, water temperature and sea ice algae – that are affecting the quality of whale food. The mass death of around ten billion snow crabs off the coast of Alaska is also said to be due to global warming.

“You can’t live so well anymore,” Stewart told the NBC – and pointed out that the retreat of the ice has severely affected the whales’ diet. “When there is less sea ice and fewer days with sea ice, the algae no longer reaches the seafloor to produce the productivity that the gray whales need,” he told the broadcaster. “We know that the resources that gray whales rely on to feed and reproduce are already severely impacted and will be further impacted by climate change.”

Researchers have long suspected that Arctic conditions and also the rapid melting of the poles could have an impact on gray whales. The ice stock in the Arctic has been shrinking for decades and last year was at the lowest level ever measured.