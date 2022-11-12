Querétaro, Mexico 11-Nov-2022.-The Government of Mexico will allow imports of Argentine beef after two decades of having access closed.

“After long negotiations carried out by the team of the Embassy of Argentina in Mexicowith the permanent support of our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and hard work by the health authorities of our country, the opening of the Mexican market to boneless and matured beef from Argentina has been achieved, after 20 years of being closed,” reported the Argentine government.

The National Service for Agrifood Health, Safety and Quality of Mexico (Senasica) has enabled 22 plants to export meat from Argentina, indicated the Ministry of Foreign Relations, International Trade and Worship of the South American country.

“This decision had a new starting point on the occasion of the meeting held in February 2021 between Presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Alberto Fernández, in which the commitment that begins to materialize today was assumed,” said the Argentine Government.

For its part, the Ministry of Economy of Mexico (SE)mentioned that he also approached with the Argentinian embassy in the country the theme of corn trade.

“The SE and the Embassy of Argentina in Mexico held a dialogue and raised the importance of increasing trade between Mexico and Argentina.

“Secretary Raquel Buenrostro and Ambassador Alfonso Tomada addressed, mainly, the issue of imports and exports of meat and corn,” he commented via Twitter.